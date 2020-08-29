Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Associated Press by Associated Press

Kanye West

MADISON, Wis. — Rapper Kanye West has filed a lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

West filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court on Friday, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The state Elections Commission decided earlier this month that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4.

West announced a presidential bid in July. Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Joe Biden.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.