Kanye West files to be independent candidate in Wisconsin for presidential election

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Rapper Kanye West is among the list of candidates who filed signatures and paperwork to have their names on the ballot for November’s presidential election.

West first announced the start of his presidential campaign through an Independence Day tweet.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” the tweet said.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

In order to get on the ballot as an independent, candidates must file at least 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin electors on nomination papers, along with a Declaration of Candidacy form for both the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the following five filed papers Tuesday:

Jo Jorgensen (Pres.) and Jeremy Spike Cohen (VP) – Libertarian Party

Howie Hawkins (Pres.) and Angela Walker (VP) – Green Party

Brian Carroll (Pres.) and Amar Patel (VP) – American Solidarity Party

Kanye West (Pres.) and Michelle Tidball (VP) – BDY (The Birthday Party) Independent

Kyle Kenley Kopitke (Pres.) and Taja Yvonne Iwanow (VP) – The Peoples Revolution

WEC staff will review the petitions in the coming days to ensure the candidates meet all qualifications to get on the ballot. None of the candidates have been approved yet.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments