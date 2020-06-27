Kaminsky named BTN’s player of the decade

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis – The 24 member panel has spoken, Frank Kaminsky is the Big Ten’s player of the decade. The news comes just days after the former Badger was named to the conference’s all-decade first-team.

Kaminsky’s senior year was his best. He became Wisconsin’s first National Player of the Year award winner while claiming the Wooden Award and the Naismith and Oscar Robertson trophies. He was also named a consensus first-team All-American.

