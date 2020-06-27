Kaminsky named BTN’s player of the decade
MADISON, Wis – The 24 member panel has spoken, Frank Kaminsky is the Big Ten’s player of the decade. The news comes just days after the former Badger was named to the conference’s all-decade first-team.
Frank the TANK!!! #Badgers https://t.co/FqcyCFUcac
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 26, 2020
Kaminsky’s senior year was his best. He became Wisconsin’s first National Player of the Year award winner while claiming the Wooden Award and the Naismith and Oscar Robertson trophies. He was also named a consensus first-team All-American.