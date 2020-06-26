Kaminsky named Big Ten player of the decade

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis – The 24 member panel has spoken, Frank Kaminsky is the Big Ten All-Decade Player of the 2010s. And with a resume like his, the news shouldn’t come as a shock.

His best season was his senior year at Wisconsin where he became the program’s first player to be named National Player of the Year. That season Kaminsky also claimed the Wooden Award and the Nasimth and Oscar Robertson trophies while earning First-Team All-American honors.

Kaminsky was named to the Big Ten’s All-Decade First-Team on Wednesday.

