Kamala Harris, Mike Pence to both be in Wisconsin on Monday

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is scheduled to make her first campaign appearance in battleground Wisconsin on Labor Day in Milwaukee, while Vice President Mike Pence was headed to western Wisconsin.

The dual appearances by Pence and Harris come just days after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were in Kenosha two days apart.

Wisconsin is one of a few swing states that Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016. Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative and deliver remarks. The Biden campaign did not immediately release details Friday about the visit from Harris, a U.S. senator from California.

