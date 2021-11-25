Kalahari Resorts float shines at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kalahari Float

NEW YORK – A piece of Wisconsin was on display in New York City on Thursday, as Kalahari Resorts marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The resort, based in Wisconsin Dells, debuted a new float this year.

The float depicts elephants and rhinos alongside waterslides.

According to the resort, the float’s skirt was designed by South African artist Karabo Poppy.

Poppy has previously worked with Nike, Coca-Cola, and the Utah Jazz.

One of the elephants featured on the float spouted glitter from its trunk during the parade.

Performers depicting sea creatures accompanied the float during the parade.

