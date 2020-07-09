Kaia Lynn Kalscheuer

SUN PRAIRIE-Kaia Lynn Kalscheuer, age 62, of Sun Prairie, Wis., finished her last marathon on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after struggling with ALS for three years.

Kaia was born on Nov. 14, 1957, to Ivan and Ruby Knutsen in Madison, Wis. She graduated from East High Madison and got her paralegal degree from Madison Area Technical College. Kaia was a dedicated mother and wife. She worked several jobs and enjoyed having fun with coworkers. The most rewarding of Kaia’s careers was with the Stewart Law Firm in Madison, which she started in 1992 and had to take a leave in 2019 because of the ALS diagnosis.

Kaia was a fierce advocate for her daughter Karissa, born in 1982 and diagnosed seven weeks later with AML. The doctors gave Karissa a few months to live. However, she is now 37 years old. She dedicated her life to making Karissa happy and comfortable as she did for her son, Jason who received a Purple Heart in the Iraq war in 2003.

Kaia and Gerald married in February 2003. That started their blended family of six children and seven grandchildren. Kaia did not like the word stepmom, everyone was all family with her which included Jason, Karissa, Brian (Tory), Mark (Jenny), Dan (Jenny), and Julie (Troy). She loved being Nannie to each of her seven grandchildren and spoiled them as much as possible.

Kaia is further survived by her sisters, Karla (Ron), Leslie (Mike) and Edel (Tim); uncle, Wallace; and many cousins.

Kaia was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Ruby; and her sister, Shelby.

Kaia was serious about her health and of those around her. She was a competitive walker always trying to achieve her personal record in every race. She participated in many events that benefited great causes, especially the military fundraisers. Kaia participated in many 5Ks, 10Ks, Syttende Mai, and Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg, Fla. Not to mention visiting the longest pedestrian bridge in Galesburg, Tenn. Of course, she was most proud of walking and finishing her full marathon in June of 2018, yes, 26.2 miles.

During her fight with ALS, Kaia traveled on a nine-day train trip to the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, and San Francisco. While at the Grand Canyon, she was required to use a walker to get around, if you knew Kaia, she had to go down some of the more dangerous paths. She loved adventure!

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in the near future.

Thank you to all her family, friends, healthcare personnel at UW Madison, Tampa General Florida, and Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Memorials may be gifted in Kaia’s name to Agrace HospiceCare and ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter.

