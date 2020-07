Kaden Zinkle’s “Driving for Dollars”

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

WINDSOR, Wis. – For four hours every day this summer, Kaden Zinkle has been on the golf course practicing for his big day. On August 24, the 13-year old is holding his “Driving for Dollars” event at Lake Windsor Country Club where he’s going to golf from sun up to sun down.

But Zinkle isn’t just playing for fun, he’s raising money for The Steve Stricker Foundation too. To help him reach his goal of $5,000, DONATE HERE

Comments

comments