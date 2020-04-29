K-9 helps police find car thief hiding in bathroom in Bruns Avenue home

MADISON, Wis. — Thanks to the help of the Madison Police Department’s K-9 Bowie, police officers apprehended a man Tuesday who stole a vehicle and tried escaping by hiding in home in the 4100 block of Bruns Avenue.

Police said 27-year-old Harland E. Wallace was spotted on Rosemary Avenue driving a stolen orange Mustang convertible Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, Wallace didn’t stop for police, but a law enforcment officer found the Mustang parked in the 4100 block of Bruns Avenue a short time later. The officer reportedly saw a potential suspect entering a nearby home.

Police ordered the residents to exit the home, the release said. They all claimed they didn’t know anything about Wallace’s location. The owner of the home gave MPD permission to search the residence for him.

Bowie the K-9 arrived at the scene and led officers through the home, reportedly ignoring most of the rooms until he got to the bathroom. A police officer opened the vanity door and found Wallace hiding inside, according to the report.

Police found a handgun and drugs inside the home. The residents who told police they could search the home told officers the items were not theirs.

Wallace was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, knowingly fleeing an officer and bail jumping.