K-9s, drone help deputies track down 3 boys running from disabled stolen SUV, sheriff says

4-mile pursuit reaches speeds of 100 mph

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement K-9s, a drone and spike strips helped law enforcement track down three boys who ran from a stolen SUV near the Beltline on Madison’s far east side Tuesday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said the sheriff’s office said deputies and area law enforcement worked together overnight to recover a stolen vehicle.

At 2:18 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a stolen 2013 Ford Escape on Highway 51 at Pflaum Road in Madison, officials said. When the driver fled, McFarland police deployed road spikes at Highway 51 and the Beltline. The spikes hit all four tires on the SUV and the vehicle came to a stop on Terminal Drive.

Officials said the driver and two passengers fled on foot. With the help of the sheriff’s K-9 Kreed and K-9 Tonto from the Town of Madison Police Department, and a drone operated by Madison police, all three boys were apprehended.

A 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds will face tentative charges including operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and obstructing law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit traveled about 4 miles and reached speeds of 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said. The SUV was stolen from Fitchburg on Saturday.

In the news release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office asked citizens to lock their homes, garages and vehicles, even when they are at home. Officials suggested residents make a note or alarm for themselves to lock up, as “we understand that people’s minds may be on other things right now, so setting reminders to lock doors and vehicles may be helpful.”

