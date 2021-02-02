K-9 credited with tracking down man who ran from Madison police

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a K-9 was able to track down a man who tried to run away from police after a traffic incident Tuesday afternoon.

The department says 26-year-old Brandon L. Rankin was pulled over near East Washington Avenue and Independence Lane for a traffic violation near East Towne Mall at about 12:53 p.m.

Officers say they saw a handgun in plain view as they approached the car. They say Rankin tried to speed away, before crashing into another car driven by an 86-year-old and running into a nearby neighborhood. Police used K-9 units to establish a perimeter and track him down.

K-9 Bowie and his handler are being credited with apprehending Rankin, who now faces multiple tentative charges including hit-and-run, resisting/obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and concealed carry weapon violation.

