Juveniles arrested after vandalizing Columbia Columbia railway property, officials say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FOUNTAIN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Two juveniles are being referred to intake services after allegedly damaging Canadian Pacific Railway property.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the damage near Mohr Road was discovered Monday and reported by CPR employees. The release said the damage is believed to cost several thousand dollars.

Officials said two local juveniles were interviewed and a confession of their involvement was obtained. A search warrant was obtained to search a home and further evidence of the crime was recovered.

The juveniles were referred to juvenile intake services on suspicion of felony criminal damage to railroads and Class B forfeiture of trespassing while carrying a firearm.

Anyone information is asked to contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.