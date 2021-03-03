Juvenile arrested in connection with Platteville attempted homicide

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville police have arrested a juvenile in connection with an attempted homicide that happened late last week.

Authorities arrested the juvenile while executing a search warrant on a Lafayette County residence Tuesday. Police said they developed probable cause linking the juvenile to the Friday night attempted homicide.

According to a Facebook post from the Platteville Police Department, the juvenile is believed to have used a knife to wound an adult male. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital before ultimately being transported to a Madison hospital.

Officials have not released the victim’s medical status.

A separate post from the Platteville Police Department detailed the events of the attempted homicide. According to the post, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot for a report of a fight in progress. As officers responded, police received a report of an injured male in the Menards parking lot.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to the torso and a significant injury to his leg. Police then determined that the fight and the man’s injuries were related.

Police said the suspect had left the scene of the attack prior to authorities arriving. Local law enforcement said they conducted an investigation and found evidence that linked the juvenile to the attempted homicide.

The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, SLANT, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and UW-Platteville police all helped with the investigation.

