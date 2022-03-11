Juvenile accused of making threats against Mauston High School taken into custody, sheriff’s office says

by Logan Reigstad

MAUSTON, Wis. — A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for making threats against Mauston High School, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, Sheriff Brent Oleson said officials got a complaint about the threats around 3 p.m. Deputies made contact with the juvenile at a home in a rural part of the county and arrested them around 3:30 p.m. They were taken to secure detention.

Oleson said the incident was isolated and that no other threats or safety concerns have been received.

It was not immediately clear whether the juvenile was a student at Mauston High School. The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide the juvenile’s name, age or information about possible charges.

