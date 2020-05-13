Justin Stuehrenberg named Metro Transit general manager

MADISON, Wis. — Metro Transit named Justin Stuehrenberg its new general manager Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Stuehrenberg recently served as Vice President of Planning and Capital Projects of the IndyGo system in Indianapolis.

The release said he was responsible for implementation of that city’s Bus Rapid Transit program and oversaw the establishment of one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country.

Stuehrenberg will help Madison Metro work through changes associated with the coronavirus pandemic and develop MetroForward.

