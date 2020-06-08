Justin A. Tranel

Justin Andrew Tranel, 33, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away in his childhood home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Public visitation will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Justin A. Tranel Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Although not required, it is recommended to utilize masks during the duration of you visit in the funeral home and that you practice social distancing.

Justin was born on May 18, 1987 at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, son of Mark and Sue (Roth) Tranel. Justin graduated from Platteville High School in 2005 where he participated in football, baseball and was senior class president. He attended UW-Platteville. Justin worked for many years at the Mystique Casino (The Q), where he met his wife, Amber. Justin and Amber moved to Columbus, Ohio in 2013 to work at Hollywood Casino. Justin and Amber were united in marriage on November 19th, 2014 in Columbus. After moving back to Platteville in 2016 he worked as a machinist at Q & T Machining. He really enjoyed his job because he got to spend all day with his childhood best friend, Chas Featherston.

On July 22nd, 2018 Justin started his favorite job, being a father. Most days in recent past, Justin would come home from work, grab Andrew’s shoes and say, “Let’s go play frisbees, give mommy kisses bye-bye.” He loved disc golfing. He would go with friends, his son Andrew, or even alone. Justin was very excited to meet his daughter, Brynlee, arriving later this summer. He couldn’t wait to teach her how to throw frisbees.

Working in the casino Justin developed a love for cards. He loved playing or dealing. In the past 3 weeks he purchased two new poker tables. Justin’s other favorite pastime was to watch YouTube tutorials and funny videos.

What Justin really loved was spending time with his family, being in their presence, and making new memories. He was truly a loving husband, father, son and brother.

Justin is survived by his wife, Amber, son, Andrew Justin and baby daughter, Brynlee, due in August; parents, Mark and Sue Tranel; sister, Ashley (Nick Feist) Wightman; brother, Kyle Tranel; father and mother-in-law, Barry and Tracy King; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; John (Jack) Roth, Gilbert and Irene (Heim) Tranel; uncles, Bob Roth and Gilbert “JR” Tranel.