Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and lesbian people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers.

The ruling also covers transgender people.

The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch.

