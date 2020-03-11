Justices push back against Karofsky’s corruption allegations

Associated Press by Associated Press

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly

MADISON, Wis. — Two conservative state Supreme Court justices are defending Justice Dan Kelly against a liberal challenger’s accusations that he’s corrupt.

Kelly, part of the court’s conservative majority, faces Jill Karofsky in an April 7 election. Karofsky has repeatedly accused Kelly in debates of being corrupt because he consistently rules in favor of conservative-leaning groups. Kelly has accused Karofsky of slandering him.

Chief Justice Pat Roggensack and Deputy Chief Justice Annette Ziegler issued a joint statement Wednesday saying Karofsky’s attacks risk undermining the high court’s legitimacy. Karofsky spokesman Sam Roecker didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments