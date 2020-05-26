Justices allow lower courts to resume with virus controls

Associated Press by Associated Press

FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is allowing circuit courts to resume in-person hearings and jury trials if they can come up with plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus.

The high court suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to move trials to a date after May 22.

The justices issued an order Friday evening allow individual circuit courts to resume in-person proceedings on a county-by-county basis if each court prepares a plan that requires everyone in the courtroom to wear masks and clean frequently touched surfaces.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments