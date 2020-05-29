‘Justice for George Protest’ in Madison gathers interest from thousands on Facebook

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of people on Facebook have expressed interest in a solidarity protest for George Floyd to take place at Madison’s Capitol Square Saturday afternoon.

According to the event’s Facebook page, Justice for George Protest organizers are demanding criminal charges be brought against the officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Protesters plan to circle the Capitol building where organizers are urging participants to practice social distancing.

The protest is scheduled to take place between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Floyd was a 46-year old black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 10 minutes during Floyd’s arrest Monday.

The former Minneapolis police officer who was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.

#BREAKING: A Minnesota prosecutor has charged a police officer with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the restraint death of George Floyd. https://t.co/52JtZ2EYe7 — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) May 29, 2020

