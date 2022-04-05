Just over a year after crash, Tiger Woods says he will likely play at the Masters

by Kyle Jones

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods said "it will be a game-time decision" on whether he will compete at the 2022 Masters, which begins April 7 at Augusta National in Georgia.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods will likely be playing in the Masters this weekend.

The star golfer announced his return to play at a press conference Tuesday.

“I feel like I’m going to play,” Woods said, though he elaborated that his final decision will depend on how he feels after playing another nine practice holes.

“My recovery has been good,” he said. “I’m very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day and that’s been the challenge.”

He said Sunday that it would be a “game-time” decision whether he plays or not.

To many golf fans, Tiger’s return to the links is nothing short of a miracle. He was involved in a crash last February that nearly took his right leg, and his career, away from him.

“I’ve worked hard. My team has been unbelievable,” Woods said Tuesday. “I’ve been lucky to have had great surgeons and great PTs and physios that have worked on me virtually every day, and we’ve worked hard to get to this point.”

Woods returned to the course, in a somewhat limited capacity, last December at the PNC Championship. He played alongside his son Charlie, and the pair finished second. The elder Woods rode in a golf cart for portions of the tournament.

Charlie and Tiger played a practice round together last week, an experience Tiger said meant a lot to both of them.

“He had a chance to play (here) before the 2020 Masters, and he’s grown a lot since then,” Woods said. “It was fun to see the changes in him and for us as a family.”

A five-time Masters champion, Tiger is looking to match Jack Nicklaus for the most Masters wins ever, six. Nicklaus also holds the record for the most wins in major tournaments with 18. Woods has the second-most major wins with 15.

When asked if he thinks he can win this year’s tournament, Woods’ response was simple: “I do.”

“I can hit it just fine,” he said. “I have no qualms about what I can do, physically, from a golf standpoint. Now, walking’s the hard part.”

Woods said that the course at Augusta National is a tough trek even for athletes in the best of health, but that he is up for the challenge.

“I’m thankful,” he said when asked to sum up the last 14 months. “Thankful for everyone’s support, everyone who’s been involved in the process in the work I put in every day, the people I work with, and the players out here.”

While he says he can win, just getting to this point is a success in Woods’ eyes.

“Now that I’m playing, now everything is focused on how I get myself to a position where I’m on that back nine on Sunday with a chance.”

The Masters begin on Thursday, and the last two rounds will be shown live on WISC-TV on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. CT and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The pairings for the opening round will be announced Tuesday.

