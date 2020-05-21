Just in time for summer: Michael’s Frozen Custard on Monroe is back open

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison staple is reopening its doors on Monroe Street as the weather warms up.

Michaels’ Frozen Custard served up its final sundae last September after the owner’s partner was denied a visa to become a U.S. citizen. Last month, Michael Dix told News 3 Now his partner was granted the visa after a long wait out-of-country. To celebrate, the two reopened the location the day they received the news, on May 7.

While the location is open, Dix is working to get the business up to full speed, according to a statement. You can read the couple’s comments here.

