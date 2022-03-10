Jury finds woman charged after picking up escaped Columbia Co. inmates not guilty

by Logan Reigstad

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Madison woman was found not guilty Thursday after she had been charged with picking up two inmates who escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution in 2020, online court records show.

A jury found Katherine Wooderick, 48, not guilty on two charges of escape as a party to a crime following a brief trial. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour Thursday morning before reaching a verdict.

Wooderick pleaded not guilty to both charges in September 2020.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Wooderick picked up Thomas Deering and James Newman from a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Poynette shortly after they escaped from the maximum-security prison in Portage in April 2020. Police arrested both men a day later in Rockford, Illinois.

Holly Zimdahl, a kitchen worker at the prison who was charged with helping the men escape, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of one felony charge in 2020. She was sentenced to three years of probation.

Zimdahl said he helped the men because she and her daughter, who also worked at the prison at the time, were threatened.

