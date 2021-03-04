Jury finds Dodge County man guilty of 7th OWI following failed parallel parking attempt

MAYVILLE, Wis. — A Mayville man was found guilty of drunken driving after a struggle with parallel parking led to his arrest last summer.

Gregory Cundy, 56, was found guilty Monday of a seventh-offense OWI and obstructing or resisting an officer, according to a news release from Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg’s office.

Police had received a report of a parked vehicle that sustained damage in July. A witness said a Ford Fusion turned from Main Street onto Allen Street in Mayville and pulled in front of another vehicle. The car began to back up to park when it struck the vehicle behind it.

Officials said the driver sped away from the area once he realized he was being watched. Police were able to find Cundy at his home after receiving witness statements and the car’s description.

Police said the Fusion was in the driveway and had fresh scuff marks on the back. Cundy told officials he had backed into a number of things with the vehicle, though the release said it was apparent he was impaired during the questioning.

Cundy later admitted to being on Main Street after drinking. He faces up to 12 1/2 years in prison as well as up to $25,000 in fines.

A sentencing hearing has not been set.

