Juneteenth Flag to be raised over Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in state history, the Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol at sunrise Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced.

Juneteenth is formally celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia. A release said Wisconsin became the 32nd state to recognize Juneteenth in 2009. This will be the first time the flag has flown at the State Capitol building.

Today @LGMandelaBarnes and I announced the Juneteenth Flag will fly over the State Capitol building for the first time in Wisconsin state history. Read the executive order here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BwerLx2Vxy — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 17, 2020

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” Evers said.

Juneteenth Day was created to celebrate African American liberation from slavery in the Southwest on June 19, 1865. For more on Juneteenth, click here.

“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”

The release said the Rainbow Pride Flag will temporarily be removed for the day, but will resume flying over the east wing flagpole of the State Capitol building on Saturday. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will be above the Juneteenth flag.

For more events happening on Juneteenth in the Madison area, click here.

