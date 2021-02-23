Juneau County officials identify man found dead with gunshot wound in Armenia Township

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ARMENIA, Wis. — Juneau County authorities have identified the man who was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Officials said they responded to a home on 9th Street around 10 p.m. for a report of someone with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, deputies found 43-year-old Chad Kubis dead.

Authorities said they don’t believe there was any foul play and there is no danger to the public.

Kubis’ death is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.