Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in fire

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

UNION CENTER, Wis. — The Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died in a house fire Saturday.

LeRoy C. Siefkes, 64, was found dead inside the Union Center home after an extensive search.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. A second occupant of the home was later found safe at an address in Elroy.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations are investigating the incident.

