Juneau County man dies in motorcycle crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MARION TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Juneau County man is dead after getting pinned underneath a motorcycle Sunday.

A news release said dispatchers received a report of a crash on County Highway HH at 56th Street in Marion Township at 5:43 p.m. The caller also told officials the man did not have a pulse.

An investigation revealed the motorcyclist was going southbound on CTH HH, missed a curve and went through a ditch for several feet. Officials said he then re-entered the road, crossed 56th Street and overturned, which led to him getting pinned.

Robert Yogerst, 60, of Lyndon Station, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said there was no one else on the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Juneau County deputies, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

