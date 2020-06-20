Juneau County Health Department confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Juneau County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club Friday afternoon.

A release said an outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum incubation periods of each other.

According to the news release, individuals who visited the Cruisin’ Chubbys establishment from June 10 to 14 may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Officials said anyone who is experiencing any symptoms like headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever and digestive discomfort should contact their healthcare provider.

