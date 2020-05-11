Juneau County deputies search for 16-year-old runaway who removed ankle bracelet

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Juneau County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old New Lisbon girl who went missing last week.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report Friday of a teen runaway.

Officials said Isabella “Bella” Jewison is on a juvenile protective order, with part of that order requiring her to wear an ankle bracelet.

Authorities said Jewison removed her ankle bracelet and got into a vehicle with an unknown person. The vehicle has been described as a green Pontiac G6.

Deputies said Jewison has a history of running away and is believed to be in the Beloit area.

Those with information on Jewison’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-547-9277.

