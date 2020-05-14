Juneau County deputies arrest 11 following string of burglaries
MAUSTON, Wis. — An ongoing investigation from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of 11 people.
According to the news release, deputies have received reports of a string of residential and business burglaries throughout the county over the last few months.
The investigation resulted in four search warrants being executed. Officials said several pieces of stolen property were recovered and 28 property crimes were solved.
So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the thefts. Juneau County deputies said they “anticipate more arrests in the near future” as the county’s investigation continues.
The following people are facing tentative charges for the burglaries which happened throughout Juneau County:
Daniel A. Hastings
- seven counts of burglary
- two counts of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon
- eight counts of theft
- eight counts of criminal damage to property
- one count of entry to a locked coin box
Troy J. Wal
- twelve counts of burglary
- two counts of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon
- fourteen counts of theft
- three counts of entry to a locked coin box
- one count of possessing burglarious tools
Christopher D. Ripp
- one count of burglary
- three counts of theft
- one count of entry to a locked coin box
- three counts of bail jumping
Amanda L. Coleman
- two counts of burglary
- one count of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon
- two counts of theft
- three counts of criminal damage to property
- one count of entry to a locked coin box
- three counts of bail jumping
Brittany J. Hample
- two counts of burglary
- one count of theft
- one count of criminal damage to property
Alexandria R. Challoner
- one count of burglary
- one count of theft
Peter A. Bennett Jr
- three counts of burglary
- two counts of theft
- two counts of criminal damage to property
- two counts of receiving stolen property
Rebecca L. Pagel
- one count of theft
- one count of entry to a locked coin box
Donald J. Dalberg
- one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- one count of receiving stolen property
- one count of possessing a short-barreled rifle
- one count of bail jumping
Roy Jack Williams II
- one count of removing vehicle parts without the owner’s consent
- two counts of bail jumping
Todd A. Parker Jr.
- one count of burglary
- one count of theft
The release said information obtained from the investigation was later given to the La Crosse Police Department, which helped them further an ongoing drug investigation.
La Crosse officials proceeded to conduct a search warrant and arrested several people for alleged drug and property-related crimes.
The release said a number of other area police departments helped in Juneau County’s investigation, including the Elroy, Mauston and New Lisbon police departments.
