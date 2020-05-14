Juneau County deputies arrest 11 following string of burglaries

MAUSTON, Wis. — An ongoing investigation from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of 11 people.

According to the news release, deputies have received reports of a string of residential and business burglaries throughout the county over the last few months.

The investigation resulted in four search warrants being executed. Officials said several pieces of stolen property were recovered and 28 property crimes were solved.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the thefts. Juneau County deputies said they “anticipate more arrests in the near future” as the county’s investigation continues.

The following people are facing tentative charges for the burglaries which happened throughout Juneau County:

Daniel A. Hastings

seven counts of burglary

two counts of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon

eight counts of theft

eight counts of criminal damage to property

one count of entry to a locked coin box

Troy J. Wal

twelve counts of burglary

two counts of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon

fourteen counts of theft

three counts of entry to a locked coin box

one count of possessing burglarious tools

Christopher D. Ripp

one count of burglary

three counts of theft

one count of entry to a locked coin box

three counts of bail jumping

Amanda L. Coleman

two counts of burglary

one count of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon

two counts of theft

three counts of criminal damage to property

one count of entry to a locked coin box

three counts of bail jumping

Brittany J. Hample

two counts of burglary

one count of theft

one count of criminal damage to property

Alexandria R. Challoner

one count of burglary

one count of theft

Peter A. Bennett Jr

three counts of burglary

two counts of theft

two counts of criminal damage to property

two counts of receiving stolen property

Rebecca L. Pagel

one count of theft

one count of entry to a locked coin box

Donald J. Dalberg

one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver

one count of receiving stolen property

one count of possessing a short-barreled rifle

one count of bail jumping

Roy Jack Williams II

one count of removing vehicle parts without the owner’s consent

two counts of bail jumping

Todd A. Parker Jr.

one count of burglary

one count of theft

The release said information obtained from the investigation was later given to the La Crosse Police Department, which helped them further an ongoing drug investigation.

La Crosse officials proceeded to conduct a search warrant and arrested several people for alleged drug and property-related crimes.

The release said a number of other area police departments helped in Juneau County’s investigation, including the Elroy, Mauston and New Lisbon police departments.

