Juneau County advises residents not to drink its water

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

TOWN OF UNION CENTER, Wis. — The village of Union Center are advising residents not to use the tap water for drinking and cooking, according to village’s Facebook post. Uni

The post said someone may have tampered with the village water reservoir and the water could be contaminated. President of the village, Alan Scott said they will inform residents when tests show the water is safe again. They expect this will happen early next week.

Officials said to only use bottled water and not to try and treat the water yourself.

Cases of water are available for village residents at the fire station at the following times:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Village of Union Center’s website.



