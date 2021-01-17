Juneau Co. officials looking for missing 21-year-old man

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. — Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man that is believed to have left Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston at approximately 2:42 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said Garrett Georgeson was driving a gray 2018 Chevy Cruze Hatchback. The vehicle has a WI registration of AEM8877 and has a small dent on the rear driver side under the tail light.

Georgeson, is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and is described to have sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multicolored Aztec patterned sweatshirt, and tennis shoes.

At this time, police have been unable to locate Garrett and are asking for the assistance of the community. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

