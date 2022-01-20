Juneau Co. man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography possession

by Logan Reigstad

iStock/junial

NECEDAH, Wis. — A rural Juneau County man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Adam Maranto, 48, pleaded guilty in November to one felony charge of possession of child pornography. Online court records show several other charges were dismissed but read in.

Maranto was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it got a tip in the case on February 8, 2019.

Officers got a search warrant and searched Maranto’s cell phone and laptop, the release said. The search turned up images and videos of child pornography.

An investigation later revealed Maranto had been paying a minor from out of state for nude images, the sheriff’s office said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.