June L. Jacobs

ORFORDVILLE – June L. Jacobs, 95, of Orfordville, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville, Wisconsin.

June was born on June 15, 1925 to Charles Jr. and Lillian (Huth) Dunham in La Grange, Wisconsin. She tragically lost her father when she was 16 and her mother one year later. She then lived with two teachers to finish high school. June graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1943.

June worked at Lakeland Hospital before and after graduating. She then worked at Learners and Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee. June met and married Lyle Jacobs in 1946. They had 3 children born to them. Together they operated several restaurants in the area. Seven in all after 35 years. Most popular were Lyle’s Delicatessen, Lyle’s Silver Dollar in Afton and Lyle’s Cozy Inn in Orfordville.

June loved family, all animals and birds. Especially her dog Gizmo, her walking buddy of 19 years. She loved baking, playing the lottery, and a special person in her life, Dawn. She was grateful to all the fellowship she received at Plymouth Methodist Church.

June is survived by her children; Rex (Renee) Jacobs, and Pamela Riddle. As well as 8 grandchildren; Jill, Jennifer, Thadd, Todd, Honi, Kelly, Casey, and Kendra. She is further survived by 22 great grandchildren; Brooke, Breanna, Brittany, Morgan, Bailey, Santana, Jude, Marley, Olivia, Jackson, Luke, Dylan, Cameron, Marie, James, Alexa, Amaya, Ashton, Bently, Elliana, Dawson and Mallory. And 5 great-great grandchildren; McKenna, Delilah, Gracelyn, Samson Scott, and River June. She will also be missed by her extended family including 4 nieces.

June is predeceased by her husband, Lyle, her son Terry, her parents, and 3 brothers; Joe, Jack, and LeRoy in infancy.

