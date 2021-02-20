June D. Klais

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

June D. Klais, age 90, was called home on February 16, 2021 to be with her Maker.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fennimore UMC, 1450 2nd Street, Fennimore, with live streaming through the FUMC FB page. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville is serving the family. Funeral arrangements through Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the June Klais Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

June was born on December 6, 1930 in Clifton Township, the daughter of Willliam H. and Nellie (Ellen Davis) Allen. She graduated from Livingston High School in 1948. She worked as a waitress at the former Taylor Cafe in Platteville, and then at Dick’s grocery store in Platteville. June married the love of her life, Albert (Bert) Klais on January 22, 1953. She and Bert farmed on Bert’s family homestead in Liberty Township near Stitzer until 2008. They raised their four children on the farm. They were members of the United Methodist Church, first in Stitzer, and then in Fennimore for the past 50 years.

In June’s own words, “I’ve always enjoyed the fun and silliness of my life.” Always up for fun and laughter, cooking meals where the main ingredient was love, playing euchre or any card game, being a member of ‘Red Hatters’, square dancing with Bert before his passing, being creative with ceramics and other crafts, and most of all sharing precious time with her family and friends. She adored children and loved playing and being silly with them!

Her children always knew that ‘Mom’ was a source of unconditional love. Her thoughts were spoken…there was no guessing as to what she was thinking. Creating a strong family bond was her legacy…one that deserves emulation and passing on to future generations. God truly blessed her four children with both a great mom and dad.

Her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses, and great grandchildren were always a great source of joy in her life. Surviving are her four children Glen (Christine) Klais of Stitzer, Donna (Bruce) Paull of Ridgeway, Kevin (Marianne) Klais of Fennimore, and Rita (Chris) West of Madison, her 12 grandchildren, Brian (Melanie) Klais, Todd (Becky) Klais, Shannon (Bruce) Runnels, Brett (Natasha) Klais, Heidi (fiance Chad) Tiber, Jenny (Tommy) Johnson, Joey Paull, Stephanie Paull, Bethany (Adam) McLimans, Marissa (Blaine) Irish, Saralyn Klais, and Trenten Klais, and her 18 great grandchildren, Briannah, Danielle and Christa Klais, Brandon Gerner, Kane, Zeke and Isabelle Klais, Naomi, Corban, Lydia, Luke and Ethan Runnels, Trinity, Titus, and Traeson Klais, Owen and Allison Tiber, and Elliana Johnson. June is also survived by her sister-in-law Sue Allen (Dale).

June was preceded in death by Albert on August 4, 2010, her parents Will and Nellie Allen, her siblings Wilma Reuter, Harriet Leighty, John Allen, Dale Allen, and Alden Allen.

Her wish: Everybody remember me as you last spent time with me and laughed with me.

Her farewell message: I love you all.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.