June Ann Vanderbilt

June Ann Vanderbilt, age 60 of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at her residence, following a long and valiant 15 year struggle with a multitude of cancer complications.

Private family services will be held.

June was born June 1, 1959 at the family home in New Haven Township, Adams County Wisconsin, the daughter of Eugene and Helene (Curtis) Vanderbilt. She had attended Wisconsin Dells High School and graduated in 1977. She had lived in Portage, Wisconsin and worked at various restaurants and taverns but mainly at Tamarack Pizza in Portage for almost 25 years. She developed many loyal friendships from meeting so many people. For hobbies June liked to travel, collect antiques, she was an accomplished seamstress, and was handy with carpentry and working with wood. June grew up on a farm and was very fond of animals, especially a little, runt pig, a pony and everything else that was on the farm.

June is survived by her long time, dear friend, Kenny Kieffer who provided love, friendship, health care and a good home to June; her mother, Helene Vanderbilt of Lake Delton; sister, Dora (Billy) Holden of Briggsville; nephews, Jesse (Brittany) Vanderbilt of Poynette and BJ Lyle of Bancroft and cousin, Dan (Barb) Rottiger of Portage.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; sister, Judy Joy Vanderbilt and brother, Curtis Vanderbilt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family would be appreciated.