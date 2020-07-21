Julie K. Beltrame

Julie K. Beltrame, age 53, of Wales, passed away peacefully in the comforting presence of her father and Heather, a trusted and highly valued caregiver, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

There were things that Julie could not do, but that is not who she was. She could smile and laugh, experience happiness, enthusiasm and love. She could express her love with a look, a smile, a hand squeeze. She will be missed.

The family gratefully acknowledges the unswerving dedication of Julie’s caregivers at Sandstone House. Heather’s devotion to exemplary care was consistent and present till the end.

Lisa inspired a special connection that continually eased Julie’s path.

Julie is survived by her devoted father, Don; her brothers Scott and William (Laura); her nieces Alyssa, Angela, and Amanda; also extended family and friends.

A memorial service will held at her interment in the UP.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

