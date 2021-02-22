Julianne “Julie” Riege

BEAVER DAM—Julianne R. “Julie” Riege, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 19, 2021.

She was born May 1, 1957 in Madison to Darwin and June (Grimm) Clark. She graduated from Spooner High School and later earned her LPN degree from Moraine Park Technical College in Beaver Dam. Julie married Michael Riege in Columbus on May 22, 1976. She worked many years at Columbus Community Hospital and as a CNA at Clearview in Juneau. She loved making homemade gifts for her loved ones, including crochet and embroidery. You would never go hungry around Julie; she loved to cook and make food for all. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Julie also enjoyed listening to Collin Raye and the Bucky Band. She always looked forward to trips to the “northwoods,” where she spent much of her childhood. Most of all, She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Mike of Beaver Dam; three children, Christina Riege of Beaver Dam, Michelle (Phillip) Denruiter of Reeseville, Matthew (Amy) Riege of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren, Michaela, Dana, Alexzander, Colby, Noah, Trinity, Gabriel and Maybel; four brothers, Dean (Shelley) Clark of Columbus, Gary Clark of Fall River; Donald (Amanda) Meixner of Beaver Dam and Douglas (Kimberly) Meixner of Rio.

Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, one brother Ronald, and stepfather Donald Meixner.

A visitation will be held at Jensen Funeral & Cremation on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with a private service following. Pastor Chris Blevins will officiate.

