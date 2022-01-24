Julia M. Wills

MADISON – Julia “Julie” Marie Wills, age 82, passed away at UW Hospital on January 21, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was born August 7, 1939, one of thirteen children of Orville and Florence Lee in Blanchardville, Wis. Julie attended New Glarus High School and married Mark E. Wills on March 11, 196l.

While raising her family, she worked as a home day care provider and then later at Walmart in Madison for many years before retiring. Her holiday traditions, planning games including the pickle ornament search, playing Euchre and having her annual Tom & Jerry, made the season special for her family and grandchildren.

She will be missed by her family including sons, Mark (Julie), Jay and Matthew; grandchildren, Michael, Kathryn, Danielle, Stephen, Bailey and Josie; and numerous extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark; daughter, Jayne; parents and siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association. Julie’s family would like to express gratitude for the level of attention, comfort, and care that Julia and her family received while she was in the Cardiac ICU unit at UW Hospital in Madison.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Road, Madison. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the service starting at 2 p.m. An outdoor Celebration of Life for Julie will be planned for this summer.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

