Julia E. “Judy” Grossen

by Obituaries

Julia E. “Judy” Grossen age 79, of Monroe, died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Judy was born on April 9, 1942 in Brodhead, the daughter of Byron and Frieda (Elmer) Willison. She married Robert E. “Sonny” Grossen on September 2, 1960 in Monroe. Judy and her husband farmed in Mt. Pleasant Township until 1972. Judy operated a home daycare in Monticello and Monroe for many years. She and Sonny moved to Monroe in 1990. Judy enjoyed reading, flowers, sewing and cross stitch, and in her younger years baking and canning.

She is survived by seven children, Kathy (Kathy Blackmer), Tim (Jody), Tom (Deb), Roberta, Toby (Lisa), Ted, Marcus; 13 grandchildren; 12 greatgrandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Grinnell of Monroe, and Beverly Morrison of Brodhead.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny, on September 2, 2014; a brother, Victor Willison; and a sister, Juanita Coplien.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held in the summer.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

