Julia Bledsoe Riley

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Julia Bledsoe Riley, age 66, of Madison, took her own life on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She had been suffering from chronic illnesses for many years, with escalating pain. She was born on Aug. 27, 1953, in Compton, Calif., the daughter of Lloyd Bledsoe and Marjorie (Trebil) Bledsoe. Julia was beloved by a wide circle of family, friends and colleagues who will miss her dearly.

Julia graduated from Cornell University and served the public for many years at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, where she helped communities across Wisconsin protect the quality of their water. Julia was a devoted Girl Scout Leader, Qigong Master, and intrepid world traveler. Julia was deeply spiritual and had a strong affinity for nature and the outdoors. She especially enjoyed spending time in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Julia is survived by her daughter, Hannah Riley (Aneidys) Reyes; grandson, Aramis Reyes; brother-in-law Vince Dutcher; nephew Cole Dutcher; and former husband, David Riley (Colette Sisco).

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Bledsoe; mother, Marjorie Bledsoe; brother, Stanley Bledsoe; sister, Linda Dutcher; and beloved dog Lettie.

An online memorial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. CDT via a Zoom link. Please check back on the Gunderson website to get the link.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider making a donation in Julia’s memory to the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Middleton, Wis., or an organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420