MARSHALL – Julia A. (Way) Goins, age 89, of Marshall, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living in Waunakee, Wis.

Her body was tired, but her spirit will be with us always!

Julia (Julie as most knew her) was born to Fred and Minnie (Noland) Way, near Yarnell, Wis., on April 18, 1931. She was one of 12 children that were born on the family farm. She graduated from Hayward High School and soon after married Victor Walhovd of Birchwood, Wis. in November of 1950. They had four children after moving to Madison, Wis. Divorcing in 1962, Julie tried many methods and places to give her children a good home!

She loved to travel with her pets in her camper van and raised a garden wherever she put down some roots. Living in many places in the states of Wisconsin, Oregon, Idaho and Florida, Julia seemed to be always searching for a better life and greener grass.

Julia is survived by her two sons, David Walhovd (Shirley Meadows) of Cottage Grove, Wis., and Rick Walhovd of Oxford, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Walhovd (James) of Portage, Wis.; three sisters, Loraine Stowe of Birchwood, Wis., Lucile (Jerry) Crye of Benson, Ariz., and Elva (Ray) Barnes of Washburn, Wis.; brother, Allen (Virginia); eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie Way; brothers, James, Glenn, Wayne and Daniel; sisters, Dorothy, Lilian and Joyce; daughter, Vickie Walhovd; and son, Jim Walhovd.

A private service will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Julie’s name to Agrace HospiceCare or please plant a tree in her memory.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sylvan Crossings at Westshire Circle and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support of Julia.

