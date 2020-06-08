Julia A. Richardson

Janesville, WI — Julia “Judy” Richardson, 82, of Janesville, passed away on June 3, 2020 at home.

She was born November 28, 1937 in Janesville, the daughter of Clair and Lela McKnight. She graduated from Janesville High School, and married Bernard Richardson on November 27, 1955 in Janesville. Julia enjoyed being a mother and grandmother, always willing to help family and friends where and when she could.

She was employed by The Janesville School District for many years, and Martinson Travel, where she again helped so many, and enjoyed her time traveling with the groups. She had a quick wit and a love for reading.

She is survived by husband, Bernard; three children: Cheryl Ross, Michael Richardson (Karen), Scott (Teri) Richardson; grandchildren: Tyler Ross, Nicole (Andy) Welsh, Emily (fiance, Brandon Fryda) Richardson, Joshua Ross, Jeremy Ross and Jaime Ross; and many, much-loved nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by sister, June (Richard) Lehr; father, Clair McKnight; and mother, Lela McKnight Walker; sister-in-law, Kathy (Richardson) Wood; brother-in-law, Wayne Richardson.

Due to the pandemic, and Julia’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a private burial at Milton Lawns Park.

Special thanks to Sara and Melissa from Mercy Hospice, and Mercy Hospital Medical Unit staff.

“If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.” – Christopher Robin

