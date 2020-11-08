Judy Yvonne Adreon

Site staff by Site staff

MONTELLO – Judy Yvonne Adreon, age 80, of Montello, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

She was born on March 28, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Burdette and Dorothy (Bruer) Burdick.

Judy was a member of the Klassic Kruiser Car Club and loved to dance and socialize. Judy often told jokes backwards as in, she often got to the punchline way before it should have been. Judy often made up her own words and had a very unique laugh, that will be missed. Judy loved her family and her cat, Toby, and made sure we all spent time together at home, traveling and camping. Judy was very energetic. She was very particular about her nails (pink) and made sure they always looked nice. Judy lived in Florida during the winters and loved going to the beach. She was a big music lover, especially Elvis, and was fortunate enough to attend his last concert. Judy didn’t live to work, she worked to live!

Judy is survived by her children, Steven Ray (Cheryl) Volden, Darwin (Dawn) Volden and Kym Thompson; nine grandchildren, Jacob Volden, Stephanie (Zach) Pieper, Antwon Clipps, Chad Volden, Chelsea Volden, Nicholas Volden, Shawna Volden, Dalton Griffin and Daniel Griffin; nine great-grandchildren, Hayden Pieper, Avery Pieper, Tre’ Clipps, Braylon Clipps, Caden Volden, Kobe Volden, Gunnar Bates, Paisley Bates and Perseus Griffin; and brother, Bud Burdick. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewey Adreon; sister, Joan Gorman; and two grandchildren, Nicole and Desire’ Volden.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private graveside service held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family of Judy to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.