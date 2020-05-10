Judy L Werner

MAUSTON, Wis. — Judy L. Werner, 60 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning May 8, 2020 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Judy was born August 21, 1959 to J.D and Opal (Adams) Bradley. Judy graduated from Cherokee High School in Rogersville, Tennessee On September 10, 2004 she married Keith Werner. Judy and Keith enjoyed camping and spending time with friends and family. Judy also loved spending time with their beagles, Buddy and Bella.

Judy worked for Badger Insulted Pipe LLC. She was their office manager for 13 years. She liked her job and the people around her. One of Judy’s favorite pastimes was playing computer games on her laptop, along with a cold cocktail at the end of the day. She also liked a good game of Solitaire or reading on her Kindle.

Judy is survived by Keith, her loving husband of 15 ½ years. Judy also left behind her only son Muhammed (Paul Jr) Kindcaid of (Atlanta, Georgia) and a stepdaughter, Hillary Jarvis of (Richland Center, Wisconsin)

Judy is also survived by her brother Ken (Julie) and their two children (Shaun and Jamie) of (Sheboygan, Wisconsin) and one sister Peggy (Bradley) Davenport and her children (Heather, Joey, and Luke). Brother in law, Kevin (Tammy) Werner of (Reedsburg, Wisconsin). Sister in law Kathy (Sam) Mendy of (Madison, Wisconsin) Along with relatives and friends.

Judy was proceeded in death by her parents, J.D and Opal Bradley, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Judy will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, stepmother to Hillary, aunt and friend. Judy enjoyed life and had a positive attitude. Judy never let her cancer get her down, she was strong willed and a fighter to the very end. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

