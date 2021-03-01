Judy K. Pederson

MADISON – Judy Kay Pederson, age 66, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home while battling a kidney disease for several years.

She was born in 1954 at St. Marys Hospital in Madison to parents, James L. and Sally L. Scieszinski of Janesville, Wis.

Judy graduated in 1972 from Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville. She loved being a part of the Glee Club and was cast in several musicals. She then attended U-Rock Junior College, UW-Lacrosse and received her Bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison in Social Work/ Psychology.

She married James P. Pederson on Dec. 10, 1984 in Freeport, Ill. They were married for 32 years and raised two children, Joshua and Jessica.

Judy took an early retirement from Oscar Mayer in Madison due to her illness. Much of her comfort during her later years consisted of her several contacts on social media. It kept her informed as well as her family members. We dubbed her “The Queen of Face Book”.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James P. Pederson; her parents, Sally and James Scieszinski; and in-laws, Paul and Irene Pederson.

Judy is survived by her two children, Joshua and Jessica Sue Pederson; her brother, Robert J. (Heidi) Scieszinski; sisters, Beth (Randy) Alt and Sue (Kenneth) Jedlinski; newly founded sister, Donna; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grand niece and nephews.

A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Josh Pederson.

Special thanks to Janet and Bill Ring for their caring and help with Judy.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.866allfaiths.com .

