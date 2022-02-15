Judy C. Stone

by Obituaries

In loving Memory of Judy C. Stone, born on November 9, 1939, Judy passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 21, 2022 in Dodgeville, WI.

Judy was originally from Milwaukee, but ventured towards Madison, spending most of her adult life there. One of her favorite hangouts was The Dutch Mill where she met up with friends and family often. Judy was full of life – she was brave, kind, funny, caring, loving and carefree. She worked at the UW physical Plant for quite some time. From there he headed to Meriter Hospital as a housekeeper, from there to the Regent Apartments where she stayed until she retired with her fiancé Clyde. Once Clyde passed away, her family moved her to Dodgeville where she was closer and could be looked after. She love to get out of her apartment to go to diner or hang out with family, or even just to go for a ride. She loved to do crossword puzzles and love to play cards. She will be so loved and greatly missed.

Judy is survived by daughter, Cindy Morgan and her sons, Duke Stone and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lenny Stone.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at the Dutch Mill Sports Club in Madison on February 20, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. All are welcome.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

