Judy A. Koberle

MADISON, Wis. – Judy A. Koberle, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Harold and Alice (Davis) Zimmerman.

Judy graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1959. She married Kenneth Koberle and they were together for 47 years.

Judy enjoyed her time reading books (especially James Patterson), solving crossword puzzles, playing euchre with her family and friends and taking trips to the cabin in Big Flats, WI. She loved having dogs in her life and was blessed with her two yellow labs, Casey and Sasha, and her very spoiled “grand dog”, Leia. In recent years, one of Judy’s favorite past times were the several visits a week from her son, Scott and grand dog, Leia. Leia guarded the yard and birdfeeders from every squirrel in the neighborhood while she and Scott enjoyed long conversations, watched any Badgers, Packers, and Bucks games and had a beer or two.

Judy is survived by two sons, Scott (Jennifer) Koberle and Todd (Janet) Koberle; daughters, Teri (Travis) Pence, Kathi (Ron) Esser and Kelly (Steve) Alt; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; brother, Ronny Zimmerman; and sister, Paulette Will.

