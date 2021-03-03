Judith Marie “Judy” Norris

SUN PRAIRE – Judith Marie “Judy” Norris, age 75, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Prairie Gardens.

She was born on May 15, 1945, in Madison, the daughter of Donald Sullivan and Elymira (Penny) Langert.

Judy graduated from Madison Area School of Beauty. She married Sgt. Robert Wayne Norris on Dec. 7, 1967, at St. James Church. Judy worked at Marshall Lettering for many years and EDS Insurance for over 20 years, retiring in 2010. She was a long-time member of St. James Church.

Judy went to beauty school and loved to do her friends and family’s hair. She was a very talented bowling, softball, and volleyball athlete. Judy coached her daughter, Tara, in tee-ball and softball and drove them to their championship win in tee-ball. She loved traveling all over the country with Tara’s dance team and spending time together. Judy enjoyed watching hockey, cheering on the Chicago Cubs, reading romance novels, cooking, and baking; she was well known for her apple pie. Judy loved to shop and would always come home with gifts for her family. Above all things, her family meant the world to her.

Judy is survived by daughter, Tara (Jason) Norris; and two brothers, Ronald (Signe) Main and Robert (Candy) Langert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Donald and Elymira; sister, Sally (Franz) Reichenbach; mother-and-father-in-law, Wayne and Vivian Norris; and best friend of over 50 years, Marlene Morrison.

A memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Burial will take place sometime in the spring with a celebration of life luncheon to follow. Date to be determined.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

